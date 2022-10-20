American Legion Post 67 is looking for entries for the 21st annual Veterans Day Parade, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. (The Enterprise/FILE)
In the community

Entries sought for annual Veterans Day Parade in Ontario

The annual Veterans Day Parade is set for Nov. 5 and organizers are seeking entries

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.