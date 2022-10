ADRIAN – Crane defeated Adrian in three straight sets Thursday, Oct. 6, to win the match but the Lady Antelopes rebounded the following night to defeat Elgin in a non-league contest.

Crane improved to 2-0 with the win over Adrian then beat Dayville-Monument and Prairie City Saturday, Oct. 8, to post a 4-0 record in league play.

Adrian’s win in three sets over Elgin improved the . . .