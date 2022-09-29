In the community Obituary: Peggy Jo Ann Mortenson Haueter by The Enterprise on September 29, 2022 The Enterprise Author More in In the community: Johnson gains support from some Malheur leaders in bid for governor September 29, 2022 Region honor goes to Nyssa teacher who makes science fun September 28, 2022 COMING UP: It’s time for the Color run, a concert, more in Malheur County September 28, 2022 OBITUARY: Peggy Haueter . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.