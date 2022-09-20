Nyssa's Dylan Robbins tries to outrun a Melba player during their game Friday night. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS) Schools Melba collars Bulldogs in nonleague prep football game Friday night in Nyssa by The Enterprise on September 20, 2022 The Enterprise Author More in Schools: Harper gets into win column with big victory over Dayville/Monument September 20, 2022 Vale volleyball wins league opener, defeating Nyssa September 18, 2022 PHOTO GALLERY: Nyssa royalty shines at homecoming event September 14, 2022 The Nyssa Bulldogs couldn't stop the Melba offense during a non league game on Friday, Sept. 16 . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.