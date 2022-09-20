Local fire fighters work to extinguish a blaze that destroyed the Bargain Center in Ontario early Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Photo courtesy of Ontario Fire & Rescue)
Fire scuttles Bargain Center consignment store in Ontario

by on

Fire crews from four different agencies fought the blaze early Tuesday morning . . .

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.