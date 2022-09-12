BREAKING: Commercial fire breaks out in Ontario

Firefighters early Monday responded to a major commercial fire in Ontario in the building that houses Guerrero's Market.

The two-story building is at 106 S.E. 2nd St., one block south of East Idaho Avenue.

The alarm was sounded around 2:30 a.m. and fire crews from Ontario, Fruitland and Payette were reported on the scene. The fire was reported under control by 6 a.m.

