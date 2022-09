Lonnie Hibbitts

Aug. 14, 1947 – Sept. 6, 2022

Lonnie Hibbitts, 75, of Vale, Oregon passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Ontario, Oregon.

Lonnie was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Oneida, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Sophie Hibbitts. He was raised in Kentucky and Indiana, until the family moved to Oregon in 1959. Lonnie married Pamela Dentinger in 1975.

