Greta Stunz Bleakman

Nov. 25, 1928 - July 1, 2022

Greta Stunz Bleakman passed away peacefully at her home in Garden City, Idaho on July 1, 2022. She was 93.

Greta was born on Nov. 25, 1928, in Cascade, Idaho, to Emil and Alta Stunz. The family lived briefly in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, before settling in Nyssa, Oregon, in 1938. Greta graduated from Nyssa . . .