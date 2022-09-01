Authorities reported that a wildfire was burning out of control along Interstate 84 north of Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 1., forcing closure of the freeway.
Fire crews work to stop wildfire north of Ontario that has closed the freeway

An out-of-control wildfire is burning along Interstate 84 about 10 miles north of Ontario, forcing the closure of the freeway on Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the fire is burning about mile post 366, between Stanton Boulevard and Moores Hollow Road.

The fire started about 11:30 a.m. when a mechanical issue started in a fire in a pickup truck pulling a . . .

