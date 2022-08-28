Governor declares statewide emergency in face of wildfire risks

A fire burns uncontrolled in the Malheur National Forest about 20 miles north of Prairie City on Saturday, Aug. 27. The lightning-caused fire has covered nearly 1,500 acres as of Sunday. (U.S. Forest Service)
SALEM – Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for the entire state “due to the imminent and ongoing threat of wildfire.”

Brown authorized the declaration Saturday night as a wildfire threatened homes in southern Oregon near the community of Galice.

The declaration clears state agencies to suspend rules that might impede a fire response and also readies the Oregon National Guard to “deploy and redeploy firefighting resources as . . .

