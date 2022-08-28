Governor declares statewide emergency in face of wildfire risks

SALEM – Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for the entire state “due to the imminent and ongoing threat of wildfire.”
Brown authorized the declaration Saturday night as a wildfire threatened homes in southern Oregon near the community of Galice.
The declaration clears state agencies to suspend rules that might impede a fire response and also readies the Oregon National Guard to “deploy and redeploy firefighting resources as . . .
