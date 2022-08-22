U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden saw the U.S. Senate pass what he describes as the largest investment in climate change in U.S. history. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle)
Around Oregon

After a decade of work, Wyden seizes opening to advance climate change funding

by on

More in Around Oregon:

The moment for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden came after a decade of politics and patience, seasoned with science.

The U.S. Senate on a Sunday afternoon in early August passed what has been described as the country’s largest investment in efficient energy.

Wyden had nursed along his Clean Energy for America Act for years and now it was law, part of the massive Inflation Reduction Act.

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Les Zaitz is editor and publisher of the Enterprise. He has been a journalist in Oregon for nearly 50 years in both daily and community newspapers and digital news services. He is nationally recognized for his commitment to local journalism.

Twitter