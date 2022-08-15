Vale Elementary families invited to back to school event

With the theme “Families Are Stronger Together,” an event on Wednesday, Aug. 17, will welcome children and parents back to school at Vale Elementary School.

The fun will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

There will be hot dogs and treats, and opportunities to learn about family resources and services in the area. People attending can visit community partner booths to punch a passport that qualifies them for . . .

