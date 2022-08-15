Charlie Fulwyler conjures a rabbit from a hat with help of her sister (left) during a magic performance at the Vale Talent Show on Aug. 11, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
PHOTO GALLERY: Music, magic, moves take the stage at talent show

Local performers of all ages took to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the annual Drexel H. Foundation Talent Show at the Rex theater in downtown Vale.

Performances included songs and dance, plus original skits, stage fighting, and science experiments. Winners in each age group took home $100 and a trophy, but every performer left with a sack of prizes.

The theater was built in 1914, and has held . . .

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.