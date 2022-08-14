Betsy Johnson, running independent of party for Oregon governor, visits with supporters in Salem on June 7, 2022. (Ron Cooper/Salem Reporter)
Betsy Johnson hired petition circulators from Craigslist to qualify for Oregon governor race

Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot.

But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures for her campaign, state campaign finance records show. 

Julia Shumway has reported on government and politics in Iowa and Nebraska, spent time at the Bend Bulletin and most recently was a legislative reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times in Phoenix. An award-winning journalist, Julia most recently reported on the tangled efforts to audit the presidential results in Arizona.