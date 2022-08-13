New Cairo Junction roundabout project slated for 2023

ONTARIO – The state Transportation Department will kick off a roundabout project at Cairo Junction next year in an effort to cut down on the number of serious crashes at the T-intersection.The high-speed intersection was the scene of 31 crashes between 2009 and 2018, including 15 serious wrecks and one death, according to the Transportation Department.“It’s been in the works for a number of years. We think it is the . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.