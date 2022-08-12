The Enterprise/FILE
In the community

Club fires up grill for chicken dinner to benefit Ontario park

by on

More in In the community:

Bright red monkey bars, a yellow swing set and a big blue metal slide share space at Ontario’s Lanterman-Kiwanis Park with picnic tables under a shady pavilion and a soccer field. It’s one of two Kiwanis Club sponsored parks in Ontario.

Soon the park may sport new renovations such as walking paths, more trees, and even a volleyball net, according to Bob Komoto, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Isaac Wasserman is multimedia journalist at the Enterprise. He comes to the Enterprise from the University of Oregon where he studies journalism with a focus on photojournalism, sports photography and science communication. Previously, Wasserman's work has been published by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Isthmus, GoDucks, NCAA, Wilson Sports and more.