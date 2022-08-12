Melodie Wilson of the Malheur Education Service District STEM Hub discusses a project with Clara Seiders during a Maker Space session July 26. The session is part of an array of programs offered to youth through the Adrian 2040 program. (For the Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)
Big grants translate into big fun through summer learning for Adrian 2040 program

ADRIAN – The Adrian 2040 program has received more than $93,000 in grants to drive a series of educational programs aimed at youth.The nonprofit Adrian 2040, established in 2018, involves residents who want to craft a plan for what the community will look like in 20 years.The five top goals of the program are to beautify the town, spark economic development, hold community events, promote safe neighborhoods and encourage a healthy community . . .

