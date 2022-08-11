Hey, Malheur County, you can help tackle a critical topic: aging

Aging isn’t something that people talk about much. The Malheur Community Conversations on Aging sponsored by Age+ and Malheur County leaders hope to change that.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m., the community coalition invites people of all ages for facilitated discussions about the challenges of aging themselves and for their loved ones.

Those interested in joining the conversation can register by calling . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.