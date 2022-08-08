PHOTO GALLERY: Your ticket to five days of fair fun

Cotton candy and carousels spun through the air all week at the Malheur County Fair, which spanned Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 2-6, at the Desert Sage Event Center. Fresh-popped popcorn, cuddly goats, and stomach-dropping carnival rides were just a few of the fair's offerings. There were concerts, ropings and rodeo. There were competitions and ribbons and awards.

In all, thousands participated in or enjoyed one of the highlights . . .

