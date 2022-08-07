In the community

PHOTOS: Kids take pride in their livestock at Malheur County Fair

For months, they work with their animals.

They feed them, wash them, walk them.

And, finally, at the Malheur County Fair those participating in FAA and 4H groups around Malheur County get to show their work. Some will go home with ribbons.

All will go home with memories.

And for many youthful exhibitors, it will soon be time to think about the next animal, the next . . .

