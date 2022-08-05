Food, fun and family at the Malheur County Fair

ONTARIO – From the top of the Freak Out carnival ride, the Desert Sage Event Center and Malheur County Fairgrounds stretches out underfoot.

As the quick descent on the ride begins, the smiling faces of those waiting in line for their turn are evident below.

The 113th Malheur County Fair got underway on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with competitions, carnival rides, and plenty of delicious food. After a soft summer rain Tuesday . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.