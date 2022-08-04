Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe receives a flag flown over the US Capital Building from Sen. Ron Wyden's La Grande Office Field Represenative Kathleen Cathey on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (The Enterprise/MAC LARSEN)
Health Department Hosts Open House

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department hosted an open house on Wednesday, July 27, to provide area residents a chance to meet its team and promote the “Health is Wealth” program.

Health is Wealth participants can receive a $100 gift card after scheduling and completing 10 short educational sessions about services provided by the county agency. Program participants must be 18 years or older and start the program by June 30, 2023 . . .

Mac Larsen is a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”