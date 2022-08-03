Rescue Act funds new renovations at Malheur County Jail

VALE – The Malheur County Jail has come far from the original two-cell jailhouse built in 1887. The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is using $229,096 in federal funding to modernize the current jail.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will be used for long overdue renovations and updates, according to Sheriff Brian Wolfe and Jail Commander Lt. Rachel Reyna.

