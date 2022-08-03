The entrance to the Malheur County Jail is on the eastern side of the facility. The jail recently received $229,096 for renovations and updates to their facitlities. July 22, 2022. (The Enterprise/MAC LARSEN)
Rescue Act funds new renovations at Malheur County Jail

VALE – The Malheur County Jail has come far from the original two-cell jailhouse built in 1887. The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is using $229,096 in federal funding to modernize the current jail. 

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will be used for long overdue renovations and updates, according to Sheriff Brian Wolfe and Jail Commander Lt. Rachel Reyna. 

Mac Larsen is a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”