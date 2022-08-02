Malheur County endures record-breaking heat but moderation is coming

ONTARIO – Every few moments the door opened and a heavy wave of hot air rolled into the New Hope Day Shelter on Second Street in Ontario.

It was Thursday, July 28, and David Winters sat at one of the big community-style tables, smiling as he filled out a housing application.

Matters were looking up for Winters, who had been living on the street for the past week. He . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.