“It’s terrible even in the shade baby,” said Star, the cook at New Hope Day Shelter where people escape the heat as temperatures reach 107 degrees in Ontario on July 28.
Malheur County endures record-breaking heat but moderation is coming

ONTARIO – Every few moments the door opened and a heavy wave of hot air rolled into the New Hope Day Shelter on Second Street in Ontario.

It was Thursday, July 28, and David Winters sat at one of the big community-style tables, smiling as he filled out a housing application. 

Matters were looking up for Winters, who had been living on the street for the past week. He . . .

Isaac Wasserman is multimedia journalist at the Enterprise. He comes to the Enterprise from the University of Oregon where he studies journalism with a focus on photojournalism, sports photography and science communication. Previously, Wasserman's work has been published by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Isthmus, GoDucks, NCAA, Wilson Sports and more.