Ketterling ready for new role as Adrian School District superintendent

ADRIAN – Nick Ketterling’s life-changing insight arrived out of the blue at a unique venue.The son and grandson of educators, Ketterling said he wasn’t interested in becoming a teacher as a young man.“I had other aspirations,” he said.Ketterling, who recently became the Adrian School District superintendent, said his interest rested in science.Then he hit a turning point.“I got a coaching job, coaching JV football at Eagle High . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.