A kid reaches safety at the wall during a game of Sharks and Minnows at Bella Sims Dream Big Day at the Vale Pool on July 29. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
In the community

Olympic hero spends time with Vale swimmers

Kids beat the heat at the first Bella Sims Dream Big Day at the Vale City Pool on Friday, July 29, and the special guest was Sims herself.

As the afternoon heat topped 105 degrees, the pool was the venue for races, dives, raffles, and competitive games of “sharks and minnows.” 

“All the lifeguards are here and having fun,” said pool manager Jodi Sharp. 

