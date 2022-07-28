Oregon voters received mailers like this one shared by a source that attack legislative Democrats. (Submitted)
Around Oregon

Mystery group sending anti-Democrat mailers, prepping web ads

by on

More in Around Oregon:

Earlier this month, some Oregon voters began receiving glossy mailers blaming Gov. Kate Brown and the “Democrat-controlled state Legislature” for “soaring gas prices” and the “out-of-control cost of living.”

website with two short videos claiming policies passed by legislative Democrats led to increases in crime and inflation went live around the same time.  . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Julia Shumway has reported on government and politics in Iowa and Nebraska, spent time at the Bend Bulletin and most recently was a legislative reporter for the Arizona Capitol Times in Phoenix. An award-winning journalist, Julia most recently reported on the tangled efforts to audit the presidential results in Arizona.