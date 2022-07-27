Wanted: Candidates to fill city seats across Malheur County

The filing season has opened for city council and mayor positions across Malheur County.

Malheur County residents interested in running for a city office can pick up their candidacy packets from their city recorder’s office.

Each city has its own deadlines, requirements, and rules for filing candidacy petitions for city council and mayoral positions. The official certification of candidates is due to the Malheur County Clerk’s Office by . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.