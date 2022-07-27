Positions are open in every city in Malheur County for city councilors and, in some cases, mayor. The filing deadline is coming up for the November election. (The Enterprise/file)
In the community, Local government

Wanted: Candidates to fill city seats across Malheur County

by on

The filing season has opened for city council and mayor positions across Malheur County.

Malheur County residents interested in running for a city office can pick up their candidacy packets from their city recorder’s office.

Each city has its own deadlines, requirements, and rules for filing candidacy petitions for city council and mayoral positions. The official certification of candidates is due to the Malheur County Clerk’s Office by . . .

Mac Larsen is a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”