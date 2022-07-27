Malinda Castleberry stands next to the pie case at the Starlite Cafe in Vale recently. Castleberry recently inked a lease agreement to manage the longtime eatery. Work crews are putting the finishing touches on renovations to the interior of the cafe and Castleberry hopes to open the doors within a few weeks. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)
Mal’s owner reviving Vale’s Starlite as community center, with classics on menu

VALE – The sounds of a drill mixed with the noise from a power washer surrounded Malinda Castleberry last week as she sat at a bench inside the Starlite Café.

Castleberry, though, wasn’t focused on the reverberating sounds around her. 

She was determined to find waffle makers.

“The Starlite has to have waffles,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry recently leased the café at 152 Clark St. N . . .

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.