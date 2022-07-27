Mal’s owner reviving Vale’s Starlite as community center, with classics on menu

VALE – The sounds of a drill mixed with the noise from a power washer surrounded Malinda Castleberry last week as she sat at a bench inside the Starlite Café.

Castleberry, though, wasn’t focused on the reverberating sounds around her.

She was determined to find waffle makers.

“The Starlite has to have waffles,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry recently leased the café at 152 Clark St. N . . .

