Smith agrees to stay on as project manager of rail reload project for $9,000 a month

NYSSA – Greg Smith, who quit recently at Malheur County’s economic development director, on Tuesday agreed to work on the Treasure Valley Reload Center for another year – at a 50% increase in compensation.

He announced his decision during a public meeting of the Malheur County Development Corp., the public company in charge of the Nyssa rail shipping project.

Smith, whose economic development contract was extended by the county for the . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.