Students wait in the grass before the Baile de los Viejitos, or "Dance of the Old Men," at the Ontario School District Family Fiesta on July 22, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
In the community, Schools

PHOTO GALLERY: Summer spirits, temperatures high at Ontario Family Fiesta

by on

More in In the community:

ONTARIO – Over 500 people gathered on the green field of Ontario Middle School on Thursday evening for Family Fiesta, a celebration of Latinx art, culture, and the end to four weeks of summer school.

Students and families endured the 102-degree heat with energizing dance performances, artwork, and ice-cold refreshments enjoyed in the shade of sun umbrellas. A stage set up in the parking lot, plus booths and art displays around . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.