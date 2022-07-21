Estevan Nungaray helps Eddie Melendrez fasten his body protector as the two prepare to spar.
In the community, Local government

PHOTO GALLERY: City Councilor Eddie Melendrez on mentees, boxing

by on

More in In the community:

A busted jaw in a professional boxing match ended a career in the ring for Ontario's Eddie Melendrez. Now, he pushes to see that young people in Malheur County to get a chance to advance and learn. He serves now on both the Ontario City Council and the Ontario School Board – serving as a role model that he hopes inspires others to serve.

Ontario City Counciler Eddie Melendrez poses at Ontario City . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.