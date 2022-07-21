PHOTO GALLERY: City Councilor Eddie Melendrez on mentees, boxing

A busted jaw in a professional boxing match ended a career in the ring for Ontario's Eddie Melendrez. Now, he pushes to see that young people in Malheur County to get a chance to advance and learn. He serves now on both the Ontario City Council and the Ontario School Board – serving as a role model that he hopes inspires others to serve.

