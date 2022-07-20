Visitors tour the newly renovated facilities of River Bend Place, a 56-unit affordable housing development in Ontario, at its grand opening on July 15, 2022.
River Bend Place in Ontario opens with a waiting list of tenants

ONTARIO - When the former Presbyterian Community Care Center closed its doors, 56 new ones opened.On Friday, Northwest Housing Alternatives hosted the grand opening for River Bend Place, the new Ontario affordable housing development. Housing advocates, elected officials, and community members gathered in the blue and orange breezeway of the new housing complex. The breezeway looked out onto a freshly landscaped courtyard, surrounded by doorways.

“Housing is a tremendous issue throughout my . . .

Isaac Wasserman is multimedia journalist at the Enterprise. He comes to the Enterprise from the University of Oregon where he studies journalism with a focus on photojournalism, sports photography and science communication. Previously, Wasserman's work has been published by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Isthmus, GoDucks, NCAA, Wilson Sports and more. Mac Larsen is a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”