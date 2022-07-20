Publications from local governments, private parties

The City of Vale will be holding a public hearing at the regular scheduled Council Meeting July 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM to consider a supplemental budget at City Hall 150 Longfellow St N. Vale, OR 97918.

Publish Date: July 20, 2022

TS No. OR05000003-22-1 APN 18S4520CB207 TO No 220012997-OR-MSI TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.