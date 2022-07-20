Students rehearse lines in the bright stage lights of the Meyer McLean Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on July 12, 2022. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
PHOTO GALLERY: Lights, fins, action! Behind the sea-nes at Ontario theater camp

The Missoula Children's Theatre made a stop in Ontario for the first time in two years, helping local kids put on a production of The Little Mermaid in a weeklong summer camp at the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Two Missoula instructors directed the show and workshops for the week, while local volunteers led arts and other activities.

The takeaway? Two seafaring shows under the lights of the Meyer McLean Performing Arts . . .

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.