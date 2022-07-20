Noah Gonzalez (left), Adam Nungaray, Eddie Melendrez, and Estevan Nungaray pose for with Melendrez's daughter following a boxing training session in his garage on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. "We used to be bad kids when we first met Eddie," said Estevan Nungaray, who Melendrez met while working as a work crew supervisor at the Malheur County Juvenile Department.
In Ontario, Melendrez finds his voice as councilor, mentor

Eddie Melendrez, quiet-natured son of migrant farmworkers, is emerging as a leader in Ontario.

He has grown more comfortable with public authority, more willing these days to wade into controversial issues from his seat on the Ontario City Council.

He didn’t relent when some members of the Ontario School Board earlier this year questioned whether he was the best choice to fill a vacancy.

Speaking forthrightly . . .

Les Zaitz is editor and publisher of the Enterprise. He has been a journalist in Oregon for nearly 50 years in both daily and community newspapers and digital news services. He is nationally recognized for his commitment to local journalism.

