In Ontario, Melendrez finds his voice as councilor, mentor

Eddie Melendrez, quiet-natured son of migrant farmworkers, is emerging as a leader in Ontario.

He has grown more comfortable with public authority, more willing these days to wade into controversial issues from his seat on the Ontario City Council.

He didn’t relent when some members of the Ontario School Board earlier this year questioned whether he was the best choice to fill a vacancy.

Speaking forthrightly . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.