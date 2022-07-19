Vale Fire Department firefighters stand by as they protect a structure from the Willowcreek Fire in Willowcreek, Ore. on June 28, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
New state map identifies wildfire risks

To help property owners assess fire threats, the Oregon Department of Forestry recently released a new, detailed map of every area of the state but for residents of Malheur County, the risks of wildfire season are nothing new.

The map – the Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer – is the result of a collaborative effort between Gov. Kate Brown’s office, the Forestry Department, Oregon State University, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal. It can . . .

Mac Larsen is a reporter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”