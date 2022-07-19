Shawna Peterson, the executive director of the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, said a new survey will help the group understand what residents want in terms of economic development. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Business & economy

Border board seeks input from residents

by on

More in Business & economy:

ONTARIO – The board in charge of spurring economic development along the Idaho border with Malheur County wants to hear from area residents about where and how it should spend $6 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature.The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board recently posted a short, online survey to gather input from local residents. Residents can find the survey on the board’s web page.“We want to hear from anyone with an . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.