The Ontario School District could add boxing as a new team sport once a new club forms. (The Enterprise/FILE)
Local government, Schools

Boxing club proposed in Ontario to provide more options for youth

by on

More in Local government:

Mike Padilla wants to get some students into the boxing ring ­– and soon.

Padilla works in student safety and prevention for the Ontario School District.

He’s working now to establish a boxing club for Ontario students that would eventually become another sanctioned team sport.

The Ontario City Council and the Malheur County Court support the idea. The Ontario council is considering where to tap its budget to . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Les Zaitz is editor and publisher of the Enterprise. He has been a journalist in Oregon for nearly 50 years in both daily and community newspapers and digital news services. He is nationally recognized for his commitment to local journalism.

Twitter