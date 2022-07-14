Vale alumni announce honorees for Hall of Fame

VALE – The Vale Alumni Association’s Hall of Fame is gaining a longtime school administrator and four graduates, all noted for their contributions to the community.This year’s honorees, announced last week, are Bob Crawford, Dwight and Karlene Keller, and the late Gary Kamo and Joe Yraguen.

The Vale High School Alumni Hall of Fame induction banquet will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

