Jennifer Taylor, a stay-at-home mom and t-shirt business owner, enjoys a donut with her daughter Raelynn inside their RV at the River Point RV Park in Ontario on June 15, 2022. Jennifer and her husband Ryan currently travel full time and plan to continue travelling West.
Business & economy, In the community

PHOTO GALLERY: Tone of life in an RV Park

by on

More in Business & economy:

Like any community, River Point RV Park in Ontario is a patchwork of family, identity, and background – though its cast is likely more diverse than what you'd find in a typical neighborhood. Travelers come and go, families take a respite from an increasingly unaffordable housing market, and others are here to stay, at least for now. All, however, express gratitude for the unexpected community they've found amongst their neighbors.

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.