OBITUARY: Jimmy Ray Hysell

Jimmy Ray HysellApril 19, 1939 – July 4, 2022

Jimmy Ray Hysell, 83, of Vale, Oregon passed away Monday, July 4. He was born April 19, 1939, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. He was the oldest child of Glenn and Evelyn Hysell.

He married Eva Perry, June 7, 1959, in Vale. They had five children: Curt, Angela, Jay, Toby and Duston.

He was the second-generation owner . . .

