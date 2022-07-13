RV parks are growing across the county. River Point RV Park, pictured above on June 30, 2022, opened in east Ontario in December and is already nearly at capacity. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
Home, sweet RV home: RV living new solution to rising costs, tight housing market

RV parks are cropping up across Malheur County, and they can’t be built fast enough.

As housing costs and shortages rise across the nation, residents of Malheur County and beyond have turned to RV living as a means of affordable housing. 

New RV parks are currently slated for Nyssa, Vale, and Ontario.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve really seen a need for RV . . .

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.