Contestants for queen gather during the Vale 4th of July Rodeo in Vale on July 4, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
Camaraderie reigns en route to choice for Vale’s next rodeo queen

Rodeo Queen Brogan Bair provided plenty of smiles, laughs, and tears at the Vale Rodeo queen luncheon.

Bair, the 2022 queen, was joined at the luncheon on Monday, July 4, by her mom and dad, people from the Vale community, and the judges for the contest to pick her successor.

Darby Justus, one of the judges, said it was a “fantastic lineup of girls and a really tight competition.”

