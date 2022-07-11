Greg Smith, project manager for the Treasure Valley Reload Center, explains at an April 12 meeting where officials could go to get more public money for the Nyssa project. (Enterprise photo courtesy of ANGIE SILLONIS)
Local government, Special Reports

Nyssa reload center may shrink, cut by one-third to save money

by on

More in Local government:

The Treasure Valley Reload Center could end up being considerably smaller than envisioned as project leaders struggle to overcome money shortages and escalating costs.

And even building a smaller warehouse for shipping onions depends on getting an emergency allocation of $3 million from legislators in September.

The latest shift in the publicly-owned shipping center arose during a meeting last week between project leaders and officials at the Oregon Department . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.