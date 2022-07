Firefighters from Ontario Fire and Rescue and the Fruitland Fire Department stopped a fire Friday morning at the Idaho-Ontario Buddhist Temple in Ontario.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. and was soon extinguished.

The temple is at 286 S.E. 4th Ave. in Ontario. The temple is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

