PHOTO GALLERY: Oregon Trail Days brings festivities all over town

The 4th of July festivities didn't stop at the arena – Oregon Trail Days brought four day of vendors, shows, and one all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast to Vale. Friday and Saturday saw rodeo fans ending the night with Mal's Diner's Take it to the Street Dance, while vendors, quilts, and car shows filled their afternoons.

The Vale Lions Club also hosted their annual 4th of July pancake breakfast . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.