The flag girls prepare for grand entry at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo on July 1, 2022. (The Enterprise/MAC LARSEN)
Good times, wild rides take center stage at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo

VALE – This is what the town lives for ­– rodeo time in Vale.  

On opening night on Friday, July 1, the crowd buzzed with anticipation and cheered for their Vale rodeo flag girls as they whirled through the arena in a cascade of red, white, and blue. Within three seconds, the first saddle bronc rider of the 107th Vale 4th of July Rodeo had been bucked off.  

Mac Larsen is a reporrter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”