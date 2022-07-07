A fisherman displays his catch. Fishing restrictions have been lifted in July 2022 on a stretch of the Malheur River and Warmsprings Reservoir due to drought conditions. (BLM photo)
Outdoors

Anglers get the green light as drought imperils fish

VALE – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fishing limits in Malheur Reservoir and along the Malheur River from Namorf Dam upstream through Warm Springs Reservoir to the Highway 20 bridge.

Many Malheur County reservoirs have been hit hard by the three-year drought in southeastern Oregon. Fish and Wildlife has stocked trout in many smaller reservoirs and lifted fishing limits so anglers can take advantage of the opportunities before . . .

Mac Larsen is a reporrter at the Malheur Enterprise. He received a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College and in 2022 a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was the co-editor-in-chief of the Oregon Journalism lab and hosts and produces the podcast “Once Upon a Time in the Pacific Northwest.”