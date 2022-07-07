Anglers get the green light as drought imperils fish

VALE – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fishing limits in Malheur Reservoir and along the Malheur River from Namorf Dam upstream through Warm Springs Reservoir to the Highway 20 bridge.

Many Malheur County reservoirs have been hit hard by the three-year drought in southeastern Oregon. Fish and Wildlife has stocked trout in many smaller reservoirs and lifted fishing limits so anglers can take advantage of the opportunities before . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.