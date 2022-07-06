Willowcreek blaze chars private, BLM land

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the Willowcreek Fire that burned more than 40,000 acres over four days, the first major range fire of the season.

The fire started the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28, on private property near Willowcreek and moved onto lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, engulfing 40,274 acres of sagebrush and grass. Fire officials contained about 75% of the fire . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.